As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Value Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $318,836 as Shares Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 55,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 65,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 120,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 1.36M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 199,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56M, down from 201,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 383,046 shares to 600,707 shares, valued at $62.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 30,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $677.00 million for 18.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,934 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.