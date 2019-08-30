As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Market Value Declined, River Road Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.62 Million; Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $373,400

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 9.70M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 30/05/2018 – REG-Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 11,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 296,609 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.57M, down from 307,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.82. About 1.02M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia Stock Looks Like an interesting Contrarian Play Here – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Bullish On Nokia’s 5G Opportunity – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why NOK Stock Could Skyrocket – Yahoo News” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.90 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 78,105 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $52.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $653.54 million for 18.18 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.