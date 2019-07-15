As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Market Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.18M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99M on Tuesday, February 5.

