As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Its Position by $306,534

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 3,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 5,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 733,043 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 183,986 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.75M, down from 186,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $154.31. About 310,183 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,264 shares to 13,244 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 4,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.57M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.58 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

