As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Value Declined, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped by $369,150 Its Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Continues to Hold Position in Amerisource (ABC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 57,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.33 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 10,210 shares to 344,310 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

