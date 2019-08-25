As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lifted Its Position; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.85 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 832,842 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westover Advsr Limited Co has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Limited Liability holds 15,083 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 46,882 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 294,556 shares. Addenda Cap has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riggs Asset Managment Co invested in 28,123 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.13M shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Comml Bank Trust owns 24,814 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 1.50 million shares. Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,328 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.33 million shares. First Bank & Trust Of Newtown owns 18,120 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Berkley W R Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 38,493 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 11,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,213 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).