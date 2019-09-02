As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shares Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Holding; Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $400,000 as Stock Value Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 42,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 929,557 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.42M, up from 886,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.33 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 81,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Street holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 14.14 million shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 361 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 16,685 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 38,977 shares. John G Ullman And Associate Inc reported 2,000 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 1.32% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fort Lp invested 0.46% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 16,754 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,875 shares to 903,299 shares, valued at $148.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866,924 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 161,468 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 121,245 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 209,010 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). D E Shaw & has 446,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 152,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 185,650 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 55,272 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,660 shares. Horrell Cap Inc stated it has 358,859 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York owns 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 31,487 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 2.17 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 1.81 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).