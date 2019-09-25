As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Share Price Declined, Choate Investment Advisors Lifted by $2.19 Million Its Position; Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted International Paper Co (IP) Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 16,359 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 972,114 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11 million, up from 930,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 42,464 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMS) by 449,681 shares to 258,559 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 44,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,645 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Communication Inc Il holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 14,959 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 640,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 144,309 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 177,999 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 6,576 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Company. Transamerica reported 965 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 52,663 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 13,033 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York stated it has 3,727 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.04% or 7,953 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Saturna Capital reported 316,281 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sei Investments Com holds 119,374 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Int (XLU) by 17,051 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $119.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,314 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 14,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,865 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 0.72% or 595,668 shares. Natl Bank holds 8,639 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 660,633 shares. Bollard Group Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,727 shares. Meritage Management holds 80,498 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 221,762 shares. Peoples Finance reported 830 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 804,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 529,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 271,025 were reported by Victory Mngmt Inc.