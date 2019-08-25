As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Value Declined, Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed by $300,586 Its Position; Park National Has Cut Its Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) as Valuation Rose

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 323,695 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 338,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.45M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36 million for 17.76 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 8,110 shares to 153,896 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 239,760 shares. 2,200 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Security accumulated 261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 3,130 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). International Gp Incorporated invested in 129,852 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 186,056 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 127,893 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The California-based Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 1.72% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1,475 are owned by Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office holds 1.6% or 176,191 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,407 shares. Jensen Invest Incorporated holds 1.97% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.34M shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 11,106 shares. Maryland-based Torray Lc has invested 1.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Financial Gp invested in 2,400 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 3,627 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 17,440 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 25,091 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Co reported 108,384 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 5,678 shares.

