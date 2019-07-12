As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Presima Boosted Its Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) as Stock Price Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.87. About 1.08M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 1.68 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.18% or 1,404 shares in its portfolio. Hl Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 68,019 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has 0.17% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 14,383 shares. 37,889 are held by Bailard. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,927 shares. First City Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.39% or 13,465 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.03% or 3,252 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 510,693 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 1,908 shares. Mai Management reported 3,004 shares. 7,860 were accumulated by St Germain D J Com Inc. Hilton Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 30,933 shares. First National Trust Comm holds 0.19% or 13,402 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 68,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99M.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares to 7,602 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,839 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,700 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 132,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882. 10,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.