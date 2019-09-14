As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Its Stake; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Valuation Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Its Stake by $1.56 Million

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 74,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 63,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 1.15M shares traded or 65.82% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22,043 shares to 120,831 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

