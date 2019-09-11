As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Robecosam Ag Cut Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Increased Its Stake by $19.76 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 12,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.56M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $606.87M for 19.97 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation owns 176,527 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 115,835 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn has 26,668 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 17,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 6,040 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 86 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd. Earnest Partners Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 163 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 4,297 shares. 301,430 are held by Conning Inc. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 16,754 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 3,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association owns 347,188 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 3,439 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Company holds 2,804 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 75,178 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 30,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 396,327 shares in its portfolio. Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Llc owns 2.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,188 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & accumulated 146 shares. 6,226 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 4,277 are owned by Freestone Capital Limited Company. Massachusetts-based Sirios Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hartline Inv Corp holds 8,828 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,047 shares stake. Becker Cap has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 194,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).