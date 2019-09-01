As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Fort LP Raised Stake by $578,435; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Agf Investments America Lowered Position by $918,645

Fort Lp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 15,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 11,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 113,138 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 123,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fisher Asset Management Limited Com owns 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,217 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 8.69M shares. Robecosam Ag holds 6,182 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communication accumulated 5,641 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,764 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 12,099 shares. 8,300 are held by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,643 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 244,431 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc reported 0.45% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Com has 0.82% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 22,614 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 49,365 shares to 9,097 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,616 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,984 shares to 43,686 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).