As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Brinker Capital Boosted Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.87 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 14,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 11,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.78. About 732,601 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,743 shares to 18,973 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,164 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,000 shares.

