As Illinois Tool Wks (Call) (ITW) Share Value Declined, Holder Walleye Trading Trimmed Its Position; Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Call) (ITW) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 1.13M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.72 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

