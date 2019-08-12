As Ii Vi (IIVI) Valuation Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake Lifted by Lodge Hill Capital Llc

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 498,420 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS A2 ON CHICAGO IL O’HARE AIRPORT REVENUE AND PFC BONDS; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 121,130 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 283,164 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 5,616 shares in its portfolio. 4,075 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj owns 3,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 173,363 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 12,800 shares. Capital Ww Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 160,000 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 53,093 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp invested in 586,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 345,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 5,509 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares to 60,833 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 107,286 shares. 38,600 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 20,085 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 52,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tig Advisors Limited Com holds 0.16% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 55,923 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 14,018 shares. 5,140 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% or 448,342 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). S&T Bankshares Pa reported 8,000 shares stake. Bard Associates owns 170,870 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Piedmont Invest invested in 15,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares to 355,316 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.