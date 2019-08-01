As Ii Vi (IIVI) Valuation Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake by $369,297; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 962,750 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 905,731 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Capital Mgmt LP owns 267,606 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 30.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $534,290 activity. JONES GINGER M had bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000 on Wednesday, March 6. Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of stock. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.78M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 235,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $63.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 7.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

