As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Value Rose, S Squared Technology Lifted by $619,200 Its Holding; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Jd.Com (JD) by $24.71 Million as Market Value Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 823,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 8.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.20 million, down from 9.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.08 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 207,871 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 85,000 shares to 403,031 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,551 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 9,541 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,435 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Swiss Bank stated it has 112,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co invested in 168,563 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 32,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 2.63M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 460,450 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 1.00M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated owns 5,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0% or 20,800 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 17,074 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co owns 16,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 23,548 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 55,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3,840 shares to 746,231 shares, valued at $68.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 329,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

