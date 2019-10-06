As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Price Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Holding; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder National Pension Service Has Upped Holding

National Pension Service increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 13,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 220,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43 million, up from 207,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 777,071 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 2427.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 832,961 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 32,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 958,280 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,715 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 188,011 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 6,255 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4,616 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 12,400 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 59,872 shares. Tompkins invested in 0% or 285 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 0.43% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,225 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 32,026 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 7,187 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 19,205 shares. Srb reported 7,196 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 393,523 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 196,095 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 14,663 shares to 372,670 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,376 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 14,600 shares to 70,536 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,803 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.