As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Price Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Petmed Express (PETS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Newtyn Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.73 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 679,240 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 277,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 836,407 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 559,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 479,065 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 173,187 shares to 544,379 shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 54,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,628 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).