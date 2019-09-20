As Ii Vi (IIVI) Shares Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $2.11 Million; Usca Ria Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $1.02 Million; Stock Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 424,021 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 58,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 148,882 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 90,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 1.91 million shares traded or 164.85% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century holds 0.02% or 265,095 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 33,500 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 592,041 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America owns 104,694 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 126,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 302,648 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 3,324 are held by Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 59,949 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.46% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Aqr Management Limited Com has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 7,920 shares to 41,135 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,466 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CONE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CONE Selling Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: CyrusOne (CONE) Said to Draw Interest From Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Others – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 142 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 1.00M shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1.11M shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Co invested 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pnc Fincl Ser owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 15,020 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 19,087 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 60,200 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.32 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.01% or 2,979 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.07% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 299,221 shares. Raymond James & reported 17,074 shares.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Launches Faster Laser Processing Heads with Integrated Vision Systems for Precision Welds in Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volume Manufacturing and Marketing of Semiconductor Lasers for Mass-Market LiDAR – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI (IIVI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.