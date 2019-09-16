As Ii Vi (IIVI) Shares Rose, Tig Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.63 Million; Lsv Asset Management Trimmed The Aes (AES) Position as Share Price Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Aes Corporation (AES) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 285,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 468,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, down from 754,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Aes Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.64M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 667,145 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 35,163 shares. Falcon Point Cap Lc accumulated 1.29% or 65,530 shares. Winfield Associates Inc owns 9,267 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Assetmark holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.82% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 43,412 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 147,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,200 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability owns 16,435 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Fragasso Gru Inc holds 22,967 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 413,098 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 73,607 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 922,100 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc invested in 26,359 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc holds 1.84% or 1.44M shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 22,250 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.27% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Massachusetts Serv Com Ma holds 12.11M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.00M shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,807 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California-based Capital has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 109 were reported by Fil. Putnam Investments Llc invested in 0.12% or 3.25 million shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 1.44M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Sand Inc. by 678,844 shares to 837,944 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 187,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF).