As Ii Vi (IIVI) Shares Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $369,297; Jane Street Group Trimmed Position in Msci (Call) (MSCI) by $2.36 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (Call) (MSCI) by 54.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 923,172 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 8,391 shares to 17,091 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 107,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 2,749 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.02% or 213,538 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ameritas Prns Inc holds 1,511 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,285 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Com invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 285,483 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.19% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Aviva Public Ltd reported 31,119 shares. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 34,001 shares. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 633 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 118,925 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 154,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Company owns 12,494 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 45,668 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12,981 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares has 59,382 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 16,435 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 103,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 80,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 17,214 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 5,984 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 32,961 shares. Assetmark reported 136 shares. Shufro Rose And Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation has 283,411 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 17,722 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).