As Ii Vi (IIVI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Cut by $658,193 Its Stake; Bollard Group Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $766,458 as Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 1.09M shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 115,539 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 103,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 4.13M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.77M for 25.55 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares to 138,973 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 5,984 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Assoc owns 13,549 shares. Carroll Fin Associates accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 80,710 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 12,981 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 23,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 2,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miles Capital reported 0.19% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,093 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 52,592 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,218 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,899 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 637,223 shares. Investec Asset reported 465,189 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,663 shares. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Intrust Bancshares Na reported 37,447 shares stake. Violich Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,069 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 129,416 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 4,885 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.6% or 218,613 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 6.56 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Group Llc has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Van Den Berg Mngmt I has 19,225 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 512,204 shares.

