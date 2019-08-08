As Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $658,193; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $378,000 as Shares Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 7,136 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 14,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 238,837 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 310,318 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 511,280 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 25,123 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp holds 6.80M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 96 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Com holds 88,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 7,819 shares. American International Group Inc holds 47,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 400 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corp has 369,593 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 53,053 were reported by Capital Fund Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,600 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 22,469 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 10,019 shares. Clark Capital Management Gru holds 0.08% or 94,136 shares. Advisory Net Lc invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.42 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 86,400 shares to 299,700 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 58,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).