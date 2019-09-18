As Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Valuation Rose, S Squared Technology Upped Holding by $619,200; As Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Eastern Bank Boosted Stake by $8.52 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 390.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 65,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 16,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 1.52 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 215,924 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 363,709 shares to 166,288 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 824,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 95,236 shares to 357,814 shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,339 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.