As Ii Vi Com (IIVI) Stock Value Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Position by $974,025; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,158 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 7,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $303.9. About 1.91M shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (IIVI) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 26,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 110,770 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 84,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 258,382 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 35 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,160 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,398 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 68,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 7,971 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 418,066 shares. Janney Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 1,600 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 10,284 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 38,022 shares stake. Hightower Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,996 shares. Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 0.14% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,003 shares to 83,960 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,540 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Godsey And Gibb reported 71,747 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 30,921 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6.07M shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 288,414 shares stake. Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,362 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd accumulated 346,539 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.33M shares. Century has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hartford Inv Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tompkins owns 9,970 shares. Counselors Incorporated invested in 62,480 shares. 7,048 are owned by Leisure Cap Management.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.03 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.