As Ii (IIVI) Share Price Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Lowered Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Homrich & Berg Has Upped Stake

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 10,212 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 47,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 3.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc analyzed 69,725 shares as the company's stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 221,409 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares to 15,261 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,600 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 547,633 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 17,722 shares. Prudential holds 97,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,138 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 12,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 122,926 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Comerica Bankshares reported 59,382 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 78,130 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 149,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity owns 26,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America De holds 498,723 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,603 are owned by Burke And Herbert National Bank And Trust Com. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 41,181 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dana Advisors accumulated 0.37% or 56,262 shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 91,377 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 18,429 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 10.36 million shares stake. Amer Ins Company Tx has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Haverford Financial Ser holds 3.18% or 63,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 113,598 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 13.06 million shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stearns Grp Inc Incorporated holds 40,437 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,224 shares to 49,111 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,247 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

