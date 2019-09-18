As Ii (IIVI) Market Value Rose, Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.00 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 133,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 522,079 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, down from 655,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 37,331 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 53,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 531,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.03 million, down from 585,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 45,077 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.17 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 12,011 shares to 29,683 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.69 million for 23.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16,185 shares to 23,467 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

