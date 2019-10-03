As Idt (IDT) Market Value Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; North American Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Idt Corp (IDT) by 73.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 115,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.75% . The institutional investor held 272,610 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 156,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 69,831 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has risen 95.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 22/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD – FY LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO HK$85.7 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$64.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp 2Q Rev $395.9M; 27/03/2018 – IDT Completes Spin-Off of Rafael Holdings; 27/03/2018 – IDT Biologika Receives Three Life Science Leader’s 2018 CMO Leadership Awards; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA -WARNING LETTER HIGHLIGHTED CONCERNS ABOUT CO’S QUALITY SYSTEM’S ABILITY TO ENSURE INTEGRITY OF DATA TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – IDT – COMMENCED IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING THAT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BASE BY APPROXIMATELY 11%; 13/03/2018 – INTERVACC AB IVACC.ST – UNIT AGREEMENT WITH IDT BIOLOGIKA IS CHANGED, NOW TO END IN 2019; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – RECEIVED A WARNING LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING A SCHEDULED AUDIT OF ITS FACILITIES WHICH OCCURRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 07/05/2018 – net2phone Launches Hosted PBX Unlimited Service in Colombia; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Idt International Ltd

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 246,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58M, up from 241,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 12.07M shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 220,447 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $228.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.