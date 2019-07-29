As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Welch & Forbes Has Decreased by $1.87 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Its Position by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28 million, down from 179,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $284.35. About 178,216 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 11.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 11.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $117.83M for 51.89 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 169,995 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 3 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 8 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Anderson Hoagland & Communication holds 0.57% or 4,375 shares. Parkside Bankshares & invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 16,807 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Da Davidson invested in 0% or 1,035 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,492 shares. Everence reported 2,060 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875. Another trade for 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M was sold by AYERS JONATHAN W.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares to 322,676 shares, valued at $45.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

