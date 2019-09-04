As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Raised Stake by $306,402; Loeb Partners Has Increased Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake by $7.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 75,753 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84M, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 160,141 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.41% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Strs Ohio reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,461 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 17,776 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 21,856 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has invested 0.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 40,521 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.06% or 107,871 shares. Daiwa Secs accumulated 25,028 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 35,103 shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,620 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $353.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares to 22,520 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,647 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Co reported 171,192 shares. Qs Llc holds 0.04% or 17,610 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 15,939 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 114 shares or 0% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 7,908 are held by Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability Co. Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 827 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Invest Svcs Of America Inc reported 2,208 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,500 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company accumulated 17,511 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.