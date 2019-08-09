As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Stake by $400,954; As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 159,329 shares traded or 107.80% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 1,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 142,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 144,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $275.57. About 303,201 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 5,100 are owned by Fiera Cap. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.1% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 865,583 shares. Products Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 24,800 shares. Invesco reported 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Epoch Ptnrs Inc reported 15,939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 38,539 were reported by American Int Group Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 40,205 shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cortland Assoc Inc Mo has invested 0.97% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Centurylink Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,699 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability holds 5,198 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 9,509 shares to 26,072 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 22,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 25,018 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 70,094 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 44,902 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 91,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 39,583 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc accumulated 751,796 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 14,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 532,544 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 4,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 34,106 shares. Moreover, Chatham Group Inc has 0.26% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 27,049 shares. Amer Rech & Management holds 1,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,000 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.