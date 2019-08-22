As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shares Rose, Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose While Sector Gamma As Decreased Its Position by $28.36 Million

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 341,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 119,352 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 461,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 1.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $277.11. About 44,746 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,281 are owned by Coldstream Management. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 18,718 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 4,376 shares. Sol Co holds 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 5,235 shares. Atria Investments Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 77,229 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2.18M shares stake. Illinois-based Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,450 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 42,359 shares. Premier Asset Management invested in 17,434 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). House Ltd accumulated 65,318 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 133,265 shares. C M Bidwell Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares to 65,935 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,101 shares to 21,773 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has 12,523 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 453,617 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 10,967 shares. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd holds 60,041 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 4,500 shares. Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo holds 26,888 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 268,563 shares. Cetera Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 72,682 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 75,710 shares. Proshare Ltd Co accumulated 79,019 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 338,028 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 169,995 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ing Groep Nv reported 25,522 shares.