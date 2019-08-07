As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Its Stake by $22.89 Million; As Malibu Boats Class A (MBUU) Market Value Declined, Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 73,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 282,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 209,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 114,098 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 102,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 261,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.42M, up from 158,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Idexx Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $268.37. About 139,415 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Merck, Tractor Supply, IDEXX and CVS – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petrol by 51,145 shares to 243,846 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,884 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

