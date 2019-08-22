As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Its Stake by $824,431; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed Its Position in Target (TGT) by $304,160 as Market Value Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $276.09. About 48,214 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.42. About 7.31M shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 3,583 shares. 36,969 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Co invested in 54,528 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 140 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company accumulated 2,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rock Springs Cap Lp accumulated 120,200 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 525,307 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.55% stake. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 3,163 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 2,139 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio.