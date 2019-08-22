As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Sta Wealth Management Cut Stake by $1.34 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Grassi Investment Management Has Raised by $658,720 Its Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $170.98. About 3.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $276.71. About 48,812 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability Co reported 1,554 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.46% or 259,285 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0.04% or 320 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 50,882 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.49% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fairfield Bush stated it has 9,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 5.09M shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,465 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation. Pitcairn Comm owns 4,722 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 1.62% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,303 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 7,520 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,778 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management owns 36,289 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 137 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Com has invested 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Strategic Global Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 13,528 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability Co reported 63,654 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 3,858 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability reported 47,652 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And Comm accumulated 985 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 450 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,122 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested in 10,967 shares. Bragg Fincl accumulated 1,717 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,578 shares. Raymond James And invested in 34,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

