As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Stake; Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Universal (UVV) by $1.93 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $270.58. About 237,513 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Corp (UVV) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 33,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 473,265 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27M, up from 439,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 77,639 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares to 34,701 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 561,911 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $79.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 39,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,926 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

