As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut by $357,500 Its Stake; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Montag A & Associates Upped Holding

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 488.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 10,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 12,106 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 2,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90M, down from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 84,057 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 3,392 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 387,775 shares. Monetary Management Group has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 142,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 70 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Trust Company Of Oklahoma invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wms Partners Llc holds 1,267 shares. Texas-based Scott And Selber has invested 1.35% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fifth Third Bank has 856 shares. Sun Life Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Westfield Cap Management Co LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 232,800 shares. Howland Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 139,401 shares. Ghp Inv stated it has 2,450 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 7,750 shares to 49,050 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.