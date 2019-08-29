As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Lifted Position by $3.68 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.65M market cap company. It closed at $11.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 319,490 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,904 are held by Cap Investment Advsrs Llc. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 10,795 were reported by Cambridge Research Advisors. Raymond James & Assoc has 123,033 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 13,151 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 80,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 22,677 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 22,861 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 40,709 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 354,598 shares. Millennium Llc has 35,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Cap Mgmt Llc owns 641,350 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares to 480,908 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,050 shares to 37,511 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 43,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.