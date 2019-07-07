As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Value Rose, Harvey Investment Co Cut Holding by $824,431; As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Shares Declined, Putnam Investments Cut Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,666 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 224,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.59 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ADDS 97 ENGINES, SPARES TO 2012 REVISED ORDER FOR 86; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEES PILOT CONTRACT VOTE OCCURRING MID TO LATE SUMMER; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue `Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. Kingsley Lawrence D had bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Medical Instruments Industry Bleak – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: IDXX, NFX – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can CAG Growth Steadily Drive IDEXX (IDXX) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 935 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 1,000 shares. 140,340 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 13,958 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Shelton Cap invested in 0.03% or 1,848 shares. Waratah Advsrs holds 16,340 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 769,749 are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Advisors Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 140 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Management. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 89,968 shares. The California-based Tcw Gru Inc has invested 0.2% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,654 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 51.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 840,815 shares to 4.32M shares, valued at $208.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 37,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,200 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 391,653 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Jane Street Gru Ltd Company owns 59,165 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 208,131 shares. Creative Planning holds 16,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Limited reported 82,710 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 29,998 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,196 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,019 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 341,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 934,576 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Lazard Asset Management holds 0.01% or 362,070 shares.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Presents At J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation And Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why JetBlue Airways Gained 13% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JetBlue may announce trans-Atlantic routes – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Could Be Positioned for a Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $85,850 activity.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.53M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.