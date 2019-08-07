As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Mcdonald Capital Investors Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Trimmed by $781,572 as Shares Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 50,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 53,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 472,202 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 8,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 263,420 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.90 million, down from 272,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $270.38. About 521,745 shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 65,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Navellier & Inc has 0.47% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 20,451 are held by Mitchell Capital Management. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Regions Fin holds 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 190 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,125 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc has 28,055 shares. 985 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough. Kentucky Retirement System Fund invested in 0.08% or 1,710 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,267 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares to 745,511 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 98,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.29% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fdx Advsr has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,804 shares. Provident Investment Management holds 6.62% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 117,874 shares. Btim stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 7,665 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 20,157 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 151,878 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 36,800 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.39% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,508 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Spinnaker accumulated 0.02% or 673 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.48% or 161,008 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21 million for 27.66 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.