As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Family Office Has Increased Its Holding; Drexel Morgan & Company Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 1,373 shares as the company's stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 25,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 177,540 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares to 6,764 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 9,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,483 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.