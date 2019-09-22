As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Stake; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $4.29 Million; Shares Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.08 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 50,000 shares to 504,100 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 5.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 829,554 are held by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 700,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.36M are owned by Par Cap. Moreover, Intrust Natl Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 14,973 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 1.27 million shares. Stifel reported 32,465 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 124,095 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 13,133 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 1.57 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 31,219 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 12,797 were reported by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 283,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cacti Asset Management Limited Co has 0.09% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Conestoga Lc has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 5,808 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Limited Ca stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Of Vermont reported 411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 19,216 shares. Cipher LP holds 10,283 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Davis R M has 135,644 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 8,529 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 400 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru owns 104,594 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0% or 1,208 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 79,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.