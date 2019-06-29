As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Capital Counsel Increased Its Stake by $734,116; Walleye Trading Cut Its Keycorp New (Call) (KEY) Position by $768,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 646,327 shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (Call) (KEY) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 51,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 143,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 13.26 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

