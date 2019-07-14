As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Capital Counsel Raised Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Lowered Stake by $13.11 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 327,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.01 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.26M, down from 5.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 56.75M shares, valued at $61.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09B for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was made by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 1.15M shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,980 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru reported 1,368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Bankshares In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,213 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.47% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 15,705 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 1.08M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,026 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). West Oak Limited Com invested in 75 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc reported 17,290 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4,054 shares. 16,733 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 159,871 shares.