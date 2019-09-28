As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Market Value Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Position in Kinross Gold (KGC) by $302,817 as Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 100,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 2.49 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 16.39 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 5,808 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,118 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 537,290 shares. Tekla Cap Management Lc invested in 0.69% or 61,754 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company owns 850 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,564 shares. Synovus holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 1,858 shares. Stanley reported 22,326 shares stake. Ballentine Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 776 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,597 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 60,833 were accumulated by Assetmark. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 5 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,801 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

