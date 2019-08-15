As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 12,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 51,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $274.52. About 199,973 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 70,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.88% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 47.28 million shares traded or 119.66% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 81,232 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Incorporated stated it has 7,000 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 615,925 are held by Heathbridge Mngmt. Private Asset reported 100,672 shares stake. Clarkston Prtnrs Llc stated it has 801,828 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Grimes And holds 1.34% or 316,531 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 257,353 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,700 shares. Virtu Lc stated it has 7,914 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% or 1.08M shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lee Danner Bass holds 134,676 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,652 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 5,159 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,720 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Com has 1,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,068 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 60,005 shares. 17,115 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust Corp. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 31,788 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bangor National Bank, Maine-based fund reported 1,449 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Legal General Group Plc has 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 525,307 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp owns 2,616 shares. Fmr accumulated 0.01% or 436,610 shares. Service holds 106 shares. Minnesota-based Cahill Advisors has invested 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 185,704 shares to 531,570 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc. by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,391 shares, and cut its stake in Merus N.V..