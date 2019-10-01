As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Position; Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $878,400 as Market Value Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $832.41. About 346,241 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 20,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $268.32. About 204,723 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 68,423 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,620 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 280,500 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 4,582 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Zacks Inv Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,321 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.26% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hills State Bank Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,464 shares. 75 were reported by West Oak Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 93,499 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 55,555 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 272,444 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 31,717 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,838 shares to 89,356 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.36 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Baillie Gifford & invested in 490,970 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Td Asset Mngmt has 7,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 1.79 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 50,240 shares. Heritage invested in 0.3% or 7,213 shares. Bailard holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Clark stated it has 380 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 130 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 92,088 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 11,791 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 200,676 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.