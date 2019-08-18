As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.70 Million; As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Valuation Rose, P2 Capital Partners Decreased Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 515,974 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 403,484 shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: This Medical Equipment Stock Is Overvalued And Could Go Down As Much As 20% – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment owns 113,081 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westfield Cap Lp has 0.42% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 244,320 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Pwr Inc has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 24,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 91,586 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,406 shares. Blair William Il reported 2.16% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 22,863 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 9,375 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 8,970 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 40,205 shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. Another trade for 93,742 shares valued at $2.75 million was made by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 36,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,327 shares stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 26,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.28% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 888,008 were accumulated by Cannell Limited. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 286 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Martin And Company Tn has 0.28% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 34,251 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 99,176 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 223,742 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). P2 Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 830,000 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 3,722 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 11,310 shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.